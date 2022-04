Emirates ramps up global operations with restart of services to four destinations

The airline has announced it will resume passenger services to Bali (1 May), London Stansted (1 August), Rio de Janeiro (2 November), and Buenos Aires (2 November). Emirates has also ramped up passenger services to Nigeria, Mauritius and Singapore to serve market demand.