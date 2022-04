Added: 07.04.2022 10:28 | 12 views | 0 comments

Tobias Emmer has been appointed Hotel Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore. Thrust into the heart of the Garden City that pulsates with dynamic energy, Tobias embraces his new home with open arms as he brings with him the unique professional experience that spans city and resort properties, giving him a flair for bringing out the best wherever he goes.