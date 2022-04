Added: 06.04.2022 20:19 | 13 views | 0 comments

Seatrade Cruise Global, the industry’s leading annual business-to-business event, returns to Miami Beach Convention Center, 25-28 April 2022. The four-day gathering will focus on the resiliency of the cruise sector with visionaries, experts and thousands of like-minded professionals collaborating on advancements towards recovery and building a blueprint for a reimagined future.