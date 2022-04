Jamaica reports rapid rise in UK visitors



The Jamaica Tourist Board has reported a significant increase in UK visitors returning to the Caribbean island with more than 15,000 arrivals in January, 18,000 arrivals in December and 16,000 arrivals in November. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: UK