Scandic Kiruna first commercial enterprise to open in new city center



Scandic Kiruna is the first commercial enterprise to open its doors in the new city center, a milestone in the internationally renowned urban transformation that has been ongoing since 2004. The new hotel has 231 rooms on 13 floors and architecture featuring a valley and peak design that echoes the Kebnekaise massif and Lapporten Valley. With the opening of Scandic Kiruna, Scandic will increase its room capacity by 60 rooms and become the largest hotel operator in the city. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels