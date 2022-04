Tansect, Inc. Launches Its Free Global DIY (Do It Yourself) Travel Technology

Added: 06.04.2022 12:42 | 14 views | 0 comments

Tansect, Inc. formally launched its revolutionary Global DIY Travel Technology platform, Go Trip Network (www.gotripnetwork.com). This platform will serve as the venue for all Tansect’s current travel tech, as well as the Company’s planned innovations and solutions.