Etihad and Abu Dhabi Airports team up to launch Etihad Guest’s ‘Miles on the Go’

Abu Dhabi Airports, the owner and operator of the emirate’s five airports, and Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, signed an agreement to launch the “Miles on the Go” product at Abu Dhabi International Airport.