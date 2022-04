Added: 06.04.2022 13:04 | 16 views | 0 comments

Saint Lucia and Spain are among the nations relaxing entry requirements today. For Saint Lucia, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to take pre-travel Covid tests, with unvaccinated travellers needing a negative PCR test. Meanwhile for Spain, unvaccinated arrivals can now enter with proof of negative PCR or antigen test.