Turkey set for summer TUI boost



Added: 05.04.2022



Source: www.turizmdosyasi.com



TUI plans to bring around 1.5 million customers to Turkey this summer – increasing its capacity across all markets compared to 2019 levels. One million of these customers will be travelling to Antalya and as a key destination to TUI’s growth strategy, it’s naming one of its newest aircraft Antalya. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Turkey