Tourism Malaysia and GoPro start expedition in Sabah



Source: www.themalaysiantraveller.com



With the easing of travel restrictions and reopening of the Malaysian leisure and tourism industry, local residents have sought out to satiate their appetite for adventure and discovery by exploring the many wonderful holiday destinations Malaysia has to offer. From exciting urban quests, to exotic beach escapades, to lofty mountaintop retreats - and everything in between - Malaysia certainly has it all.