Monday, 04 April 2022
Virgin Atlantic and easyJet crew to host charity football match to support humanitarian effort
Added: 04.04.2022 10:59
Virgin Atlantic and easyJet have announced that staff will meet on the pitch for the first time, in aid of UNICEF and UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to help raise funds for children and their families affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
Tags:
Football
,
Children
,
UK
,
NFL
,
Ukraine
,
Charity
