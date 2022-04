Focus: IATA focuses on building sustainable future for ground operations



The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will host its 34th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Paris, France from 31 May to 2 June 2022. Under the theme - People, Purpose and Passion - Building a sustainable future for ground operations – the event will focus on improving implementation procedures and operations, forging sustainable new agreements and empowering the workforce to deliver lasting and environmentally sound solutions. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: France