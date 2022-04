Focus: Digital Marketing in a post-COVID world and beyond



Added: 04.04.2022 10:57 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: video.foxbusiness.com



Digital acceleration was already in the fast lane before the pandemic stopped us in our tracks. But with the onset of COVID-19 and a reimagined way of living that completely revolved around technology, digital transformation truly took off into the stratosphere, as Maria Payne, Chief Client Officer, Accord investigates. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Technology