LXR Hotels & Resorts to Debut in Abu Dhabi with a Private Signature Island Golf Course

LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hiltonâ€™s collection of independent luxury properties, has announced the signing of an agreement for a new resort surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscapes on the private Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi.