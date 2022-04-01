Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry to lead Abu Dhabiâ€™s Department of Culture and Tourism

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has appointed His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry as Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism â€“ Abu Dhabi.