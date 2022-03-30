Tui Group to return €700m in emergency bailout cash



Source: aviationweek.com



Tui Group has said it is “well positioned” for the post-Covid-19 period and expects a stable business development for 2022, especially during the summer season. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »