Yates to lead VisitBritain on interim basis



Added: 30.03.2022 11:17 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chatwebdesign.com



VisitBritain has announced deputy chief executive Patricia Yates is stepping up to the top job. The interim appointment comes as current chief, Sally Balcombe, steps down from April 8th. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »