Gatwick reopens south terminal as pandemic recedes



Gatwick has reopened its south terminal as the recovery from Covid-19 continues. At the same time, the airport has gone from offering 300 flights a day on Saturday to more than 500 today. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Gatwick