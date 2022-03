Added: 24.03.2022 12:18 | 13 views | 0 comments

Uganda is famously known for gorilla trekking. On record, more than half of the world’s mountains gorillas are hosted in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. Elsewhere mountain gorillas can be seen in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park and DR Congo’s Virunga National Park.