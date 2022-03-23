easyJet to loosen mask wearing rules on certain flights



easyJet has confirmed mask wearing will no longer be required on some flights. The carrier said, where masks are no longer legally required, mask wearing would be a personal choice. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »