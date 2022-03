IAG revives interest in Air Europa bid



Added: 21.03.2022 9:43 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.globalia.com



IAG said today it will loan Air Europa parent Globalia €100 million with the option to convert it into a stake of up to 20 per cent in Madrid-based Latin America specialist. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: EU