Canopy by Hilton Cannes to open next year

Hilton has confirmed a franchise agreement with SNC SociÃ©tÃ© dÂ´Exploitation Nouvelle du Soleil dÂ´Or, a subsidiary of SDPNE, to open a new hotel under its growing lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton.