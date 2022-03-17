World Travel Awards headed to Jamaica this summer



World Travel Awards has confirmed it will host its Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2022 at Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica. The red-carpet event will take place on June 14th. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »