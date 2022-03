Added: 16.03.2022 15:29 | 15 views | 0 comments

Simon Jackson joins IDILIQ Group, headquartered in UK and Spain, to head up a new branded residences concept as Managing Director of the IDILIQ Collection, which includes multiple resorts across three key Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brands; Wyndham Grand Residences, Wyndham Residences and the newly launched Ramada Residences.