CAA warns businesses of looming ATOL deadline



Source: happinessman.co.uk



Travel businesses that are due to renew their ATOL this month and have not yet applied are being urged to submit their renewal application to avoid a delay to licence terms being offered. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Money