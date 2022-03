Thorhauge to captain Queen Anne for Cunard



Cunard has unveiled the first captain for the upcoming Queen Anne, Inger Klein Thorhauge. She will lead the team responsible for on board operations and take charge for the maiden season. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: PC