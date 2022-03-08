Jamaica prepares for full recovery from Covid-19



Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has said the island is now poised to fully recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, having seen one of its best ever weekends. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »