Gulf Air extends Sabre partnership



Added: 02.03.2022 8:18 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: tourismbreakingnews.ae



Sabre Corporation and Gulf Air have reaffirmed their long-standing relationship with an expanded, multi-year agreement. The agreement has been expanded to include the Dynamic Availability tool. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Corporations