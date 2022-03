Jamaica loosens Covid-19-restrictions as pandemic recedes



Source: jamaica-gleaner.com



International visitors to Jamaica will no longer be required to obtain travel authorisation. Travellers 12 years of age and older will only need to provide a negative result from a Covid-19 antigen or PCR test. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: PC