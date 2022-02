New captains for two Saga river vessels



Added: 24.02.2022 5:38 | 22 views | 0 comments



Source: www.creekfreaks.org



Two brand-new river ships from Saga, Spirit of the Danube and its sister Spirit of the Rhine, are set to welcome captain George Dudunica and captain Marinus Pols as their respective masters. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Georgia