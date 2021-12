Ocean Drive Madrid to open in February



Added: 13.12.2021 13:18 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.vanidades.com



Located in Plaza de Isabel II, in front of the Opera Palace, a few steps from the Royal Palace, Plaza Mayor, Puerta del Sol and Gran Vía, guests are in the heart of the capital. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Royals