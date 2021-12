WTTC confirms Manila for 2022 global summit



Source: www.kuoni.co.uk



The World Travel & Tourism Council has confirmed the next global summit will take place in Manila on March 14-16. The event will take place in partnership with the Philippine department of tourism. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Philippines