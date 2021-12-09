On the Beach Group prepares for 2022 recovery



The company, which took trips off sale for the majority of the summer, reported a total loss of Â£37 million for financial 2021, compared to a loss of Â£46 million the previous year. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »