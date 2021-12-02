Pololikashvili confirmed for second UNWTO term



The United Nations World Tourism Organisation has re-elected Zurab Pololikashvili to the role of general secretary of the organisation. He will serve a second four-year term, from 2022-2025. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »