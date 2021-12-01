Athanasiou takes up sales leadership role with Silversea



Source: www.prevuemeetings.com



In the role, Katina Athanasiou will drive the sales strategy in the Americas across all channels, reporting to Mark Conroy, Silversea managing director, the Americas. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »