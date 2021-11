Focus: From Paris to Geneva: the phenomenon of the exhibition “The World In Faces”

Added: 28.11.2021 17:29 | 17 views | 0 comments

After phenomenal success at UNESCO headquarters in Paris exhibition “The World In Faces” arrives to UN Geneva. The author personally presented a collection of more than 170 artistic photographs of representatives of different peoples of the world, shot in authentic national costumes in places of residence.