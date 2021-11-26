Regent Phu Quoc to open next spring



Source: www.vietnambooking.com



Opening its doors next spring, Regent Phu Quoc will be an ultra-luxury all suites and villas resort set in an unrivalled private beachfront location in Long Beach on Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »