Grenada drops quarantine requirement for vaccinated travellers



Added: 25.11.2021



Source: www.catamarans.com



As the holiday travel season begins and with global vaccinations on the rise, Grenada has updated its visitor protocols. A two day quarantine for vaccinated travellers has been scrapped. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »