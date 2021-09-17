CMA warns Teletext holidays it faces court over unpaid refunds



Added: 17.09.2021 7:22 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: ppt-online.org



The Competition & Markets Authority has warned Truly Holdings, the company that operates Teletext Holidays, it could face legal action over its failure to repay customers in the wake of Covid-19. More in feedproxy.google.com »