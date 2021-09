CWT to restructure US$1.5bn debt pile



Added: 16.09.2021 9:59 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.meetings-conventions-asia.com



CWT has sought to refinance its operations after a tumultuous 18-months. The company has entered into an agreement with stakeholders representing over 90 per cent of its outstanding debt. More in feedproxy.google.com »