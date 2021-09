airBaltic surpasses 2019 route network



Added: 15.09.2021 5:54 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: routes4u.culture-routes.net



airBaltic has said that by connecting Baltic region with almost 90 routes across Europe and beyond, the airline has managed to surpass the number of routes offered during the same period in 2019. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU