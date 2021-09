Wyndham Hotels to expand Microtel brand in China



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will continue to expand its portfolio in China with 20 new Microtel by Wyndham hotels planned by the end of 2022. The properties will be located in key cities. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels