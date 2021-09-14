Tuesday, 14 September 2021
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
ABTA calls on government to overhaul travel regulations
Added: 14.09.2021 8:29 | 3 views | 0 comments
Source: www.holidayings.com
ABTA is seeking to keep up pressure on the government to put the “right framework” in place to get people travelling again, kickstart a recovery in the travel industry and provide urgent financial support.
More in feedproxy.google.com
»
Tags:
Government
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Acer
Beyoncé
Boris Johnson
Breast cancer
Cancer
Champions League
Cher
Cisco
Climate change
Corruption
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
Donald Trump
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
GM
Hong Kong
HP
IBM
Indiana
iOS
ISIS
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
PS4
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
UK
USA
Windows 10
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2021 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us