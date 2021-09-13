Schmitz to replace Rossinyol as gategroup chief executive



gategroup has announced that Xavier Rossinyol will step down as chief executive in November. He will be succeeded by Christoph Schmitz, chief financial officer of the company since 2015. More in feedproxy.google.com »