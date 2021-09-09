easyJet to raise Â£1.2bn in new rights issue



easyJet also confirmed the board had recently received an unsolicited preliminary takeover approach. This was carefully evaluated and then unanimously rejected, the airline said. More in feedproxy.google.com »