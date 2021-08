Focus: Double award winners at Shakespeare Distillery



Shakespeare Distillery is celebrating after scooping two recent awards despite a very challenging year which has seen the business go from strength to strength. The independent artisan spirit producer has been awarded the Trip Advisor Travellers' Choice Award 2021 and has also been awarded a silver medal in the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2021 for its Jester White Rum which was the joint highest placed British made unaged white rum.