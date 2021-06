American Cruise Lines confirms two new vessels



Source: www.maritime-executive.com



American Cruise Lines has signed contracts with Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Salisbury to build two more modern riverboats in 2022. The new builds will be the fifth and sixth in the modern series. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cruises