Brittany Ferries to launch all-electric seagliders



Source: www.meretmarine.com



Brittany Ferries is exploring the potential for a new high-speed, sustainable and more efficient form of ferry travel called a seaglider. The company hopes to launch in 2028. More in feedproxy.google.com »