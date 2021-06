Mauritius to begin phased reopening next month



Source: www.railwaygazette.com



Mauritius will reopen to international travellers from July 15th. The island will be opening in phases during 2021 and the first will enable vaccinated travellers to enjoy a resort holiday. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Mauritius