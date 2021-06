Tapestry Collection by Hilton makes European debut



Source: www.travelpulse.com



Hilton has welcomed the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Europe with the opening of Atocha Hotel Madrid. In the coming months, the brand will continue its European expansion. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU